How burned out are orthopedic specialists? 5 'Medscape' report details

Orthopedists feel like they are spending too much time with paperwork and experiencing EHR burnout like other physicians, yet they maintain a lower level of burnout compared to other physicians, according to Medscape's 2020 orthopedist lifestyle, happiness and burnout report.

To compile the report, Medscape polled 15,181 physicians across the U.S. on happiness, burnout and lifestyle.

Five things to know:

1. Orthopedists are less burned out compared to other specialties, with 23 percent saying they were burned out. The level of burnout among physicians generally was 41 percent.

2. Sixty-five percent of orthopedists said bureaucratic tasks such as charting and paperwork contributed the most to burnout, followed by increasing computerization of practice (44 percent) and insufficient compensation and reimbursement (34 percent).

3. The top way orthopedics said they cope with burnout was exercise (54 percent), followed by isolation (34 percent) and sleep (31 percent).

4. Fifty-two percent of orthopedists said they had not sought help from a professional for feeling of burnout because they felt they could deal with it on their own. Sixty-two percent said their symptoms weren't severe enough and 30 percent said they were too busy.

5. For the majority of orthopedists, spending enough time on their own personal health was an issue, with 10 percent saying they "always" make time for it. Thirty-nine percent said they sometimes make time for personal health, and 33 percent said they manage to spend enough time on their personal health "most of the time."

