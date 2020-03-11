3 things to know about neurosurgeon salary growth & hospital revenue generated
Neurosurgeons generate over $3 million for hospitals, on average according to a survey conducted by physician search firm Merritt Hawkins.
1. Neurosurgeons were one of the top paid specialists, earning $687,000 per year on average.
2. Neurosurgeons were among the highest revenue generating specialties for hospitals, generating $3,437,500 on average, up from $2,445,810 in 2016.
3. Neurosurgeons are in the "$3 million" club alongside cardiovascular surgeons, invasive cardiologists and orthopedic surgeons, generating over $3 million in yearly revenue for hospitals..
More articles on benchmarking:
How burned out are orthopedic specialists? 5 'Medscape' report details
Healthcare tops U.S. News & World Report's best jobs
4 insights into millennial, Gen Z nurses
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.