Virginia eye practice expands

Lynchburg, Va.-based Harman Eye Center opened a practice in Altavista, Va., offering a range of eye care services, The Altavista Journal reported Dec. 22.

Harman Eye Center acquired the clinic of David West, MD. Dr. West provided care in Altavista for 38 years. He merged his practice with Harman Eye Center, and will now practice under the Harman Eye Center moniker. Dr. West will continue to see patients at his office.

Harman Eye Center was formed in Lynchburg in 1988.

Christian Youngblood, MD, of Harman Eye Center, said: "Dr. West has worked at this location in Altavista for over 38 years prior to joining with Harman, so having him trust us enough to join our family means [the] world to us. We will be continuing his tradition of excellent patient care for many years to come."

