Henry Ford Health System performing outpatient surgeries, testing for COVID-19 cases

The Henry Ford Health System in Detroit will proceed with surgeries at its outpatient locations but will postpone procedures that are not time-sensitive as it makes adjustments due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to C&G Newspapers.



The health system has six outpatient locations and is monitoring its levels of essential supplies, such as surgical masks, gowns and face shields. The health system is performing same-day in- house testing for COVID-19 and has a drive-thru testing site as well. There are also more testing sites in the works.

Employees of the health system are also being tested for the virus. Read more here.

More articles on ASC news:

When will the coronavirus peak? It's complicated

Hospitals looking into using ASCs for COVID-19 patients: 3 things to know

7 ASCs with coronavirus restrictions or closures | March 20

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.