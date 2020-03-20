EyeCare Partners keeping ASCs, clinics open for emergency surgeries

EyeCare Partners in St. Louis is adhering to CDC guidance on the coronavirus pandemic and keeping its ASCs and ophthalmology clinics open for emergencies and ceasing noncritical patient visits.

Eye Care Partners' optometry locations will be open next week for limited hours for emergencies and pick ups. The policy changes are set to take effect March 21.

"Amid this unprecedented period of uncertainty, fear and confusion caused by COVID-19, it is critical that we prioritize our patients, teammates, medical providers and communities' health above all else," said EyeCare Partners CEO Kelly McCrann. "EyeCare Partners will continue to serve its high-need and at-risk patient community under a stringent set of safety and preventative protocols. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and look forward to resuming normal operations as soon as it is safe to do so."

