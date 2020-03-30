Pennsylvania eye ASC, clinic join Spectrum Vision Partners network — 3 details

Spectrum Vision Partners expanded into Pennsylvania through affiliations with Allentown-based Lehigh Valley Eye Center and Bethlehem-based Valley Eye Surgical Center, according to a March 30 announcement.

What you should know:

1. SVP's affiliation with Lehigh Valley Eye Care Center locations in Allentown and Bethlehem adds seven ophthalmologists and optometrists to its network. The providers will remain at their current locations.

2. SVP now serves more than 80 optometrists and ophthalmologists. It provides management services in three ASCs and 28 clinical locations with a team of nearly 800 people.

3. This is SVP's 10th affiliation since 2017. In addition to Pennsylvania, SVP operates in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

