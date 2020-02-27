PE groups merge Chicago-area practices to form investment platform — 3 insights

Private equity firms MoonSail Capital and Plenary Partners partnered with Chicago Eye Institute and Arbor Centers for EyeCare, forming a Chicago-area investment platform called Ocular Partners.

What you should know:

1. MoonSail and Plenary are funding Ocular Partners, which will invest in ophthalmic practices throughout the Midwest. Muzinich & Co. also invested in the platform.

2. Chicago Eye Institute co-founder Osvaldo Lopez, MD, will serve as Ocular's chairman, and Orland Park, Ill.-based Arbor's President Chris Albanis, MD, will serve as the platform's founding CEO.

3. The platform has more than 20 providers and nine clinical locations. Last year, the combined practices executed 125,000 service encounters.

"My partners and I are excited to come together with MoonSail, Plenary and our distinguished colleagues at Arbor to lead the nation's premier ophthalmic services platform," Dr. Lopez said.

