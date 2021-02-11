More people under 40 are showing interest in virtual eye care, study finds

More young people are showing new interest in virtual eye care, the Versant Health study "Second Annual Vision Wellness Study" found.

The study surveyed more than 500 consumers above the age of 18 and 17 health plan executives between Oct. 30 and Nov. 17, 2020.

Sixty-seven percent of respondents said having access to technology for virtual visits would make them more likely to make an eye appointment. For those under 40, that number rose to 74 percent. About 38 percent of those under 40 also said being able to communicate remotely would have a high impact on seeing an eye doctor more often.

"With COVID-19 as the backdrop, patients are showing an increased desire for convenient and easily-accessible eye care using remote technology," Mark Ruchman, MD, CMO at Versant Health, said in a Feb. 11 news release. "As we look to the future of eye care, ocular telemedicine will play an important role in improving access to care, as patients are provided more ways to address their eye health on their own terms."

