Meet the new president of the American Academy of Ophthalmology

Tamara Fountain, MD, began her term as the 125th president of the American Academy of Ophthalmology Jan. 1.

Dr. Fountain is a professor of ophthalmology at Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center. She is also an oculoplastic surgeon who runs her own practice in Illinois.

The academy's 32,000 ophthalmologists elected Dr. Fountain to the position.

Dr. Fountain has been involved with the academy for 25 years. She served as the academy secretary for member services, an at-large member of the board of trustees and an editorial member of EyeNet Magazine.

She is the past president of the American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and the Illinois Society of Eye Physicians and Surgeons.

Dr. Fountain commented on her upcoming tenure, saying: "2021 will be the year to 'right the ship' as we recover from a most devastating year, for ophthalmologists and patients alike. This involves rebooting the practice of ophthalmology, the education of our trainees, and the clinical care of our patients. I'm honored to support colleagues across the globe in putting our patients' health first and protecting their sight."

