Florida ophthalmology practice moves to new location

Tarpon Springs, Fla.-based St. Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute relocated its Spring Hill, Fla., office into an upgraded facility in Spring Hill, the Suncoast News reported Feb. 10.

The practice moved Feb. 1. It has served Spring Hill and the surrounding areas for more than 20 years.

The facility features several unspecified new technologies.

Pit Gills, MD, St. Luke's president and CEO, leads the medical team.

