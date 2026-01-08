3 Oklahoma ophthalmology practices acquired

By: Patsy Newitt

Orlando, Fla.-based Ascend Vision Partners entered the Oklahoma market with the acquisition of three practices. according to a Jan. 7 press release.

The acquisition includes Oklahoma Retinal Consultants and Sylvester Eye Care & Aesthetics, both in Oklahoma City, and Wise Eye Associates in Norman. The newly affiliated practices include 9 physicians offering advanced retinal, ophthalmic and aesthetic services.

Ascend Vision now operates one of the most comprehensive eye care platforms in the state. The move marks the organization’s 20th strategic partnership since its founding in 2022.

