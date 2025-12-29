VisionPoint Eye Center settles data breach lawsuit for $750K

By: Cameron Cortigiano

Bloomington, Ill.-based VisionPoint Eye Center has agreed to pay $750,000 to settle a class-action lawsuit related to a 2024 data breach, according to a Dec. 26 report from The HIPAA Journal.

In October 2024, an unauthorized party accessed VisionPoint’s network, affecting 66,924 individuals. Information that may have been exposed includes first and last names, medical record numbers, health insurance information and medical information.

The eye care provider will create a $750,000 settlement fund to cover attorneys’ fees, notification and administration costs, service awards for the 13 named plaintiffs and benefits for class members.

VisionPoint sent notices to affected patients Dec. 13.

