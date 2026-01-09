Maryland ophthalmology practices merge, open joint facility

Maryland Vision Institute and Busack Eye Center have opened a shared practice in Frederick, Md.

The two practices will begin providing care at the facility in January, according to a Jan. 8 news release from Vision Innovation Partners.

As part of the opening, Busack Eye Center will merge to become part of Maryland Vision Institute.

In addition, Maryland Vision Institute is planning to open a surgical center at the facility in April.

Maryland Vision Institute and Busack Eye Center are supported by Vision Innovation Partners, a manager of ophthalmology practices in the Mid-Atlantic, the release said.