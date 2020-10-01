Connecticut Eye Consultants welcomes pediatric ophthalmologist

Connecticut Eye Consultants in Danbury is bringing in a pediatric ophthalmologist, according to a Sept. 29 press release from the practice.





Michael Abrams, MD, will join the office Oct. 5 and will see children and adults, the press release said.



He's from New York and received his medical degree from a combined program at Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H., and Brown University in Providence, R.I., the release said. He served as a general medical officer and battalion surgeon in the U.S. Army and did a residency at SUNY Buffalo and a fellowship at Children's Hospital of Michigan in Detroit.



"I can't tell you how good it feels to be back in New England, practicing medicine with such a professional and honorable group," he said in a statement. "It's been a fascinating journey, but I think we all eventually find our way back home."



Dr. Abrams is a member of the American Association of Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus. He served nine years on the board of the nonprofit Children's Eye Foundation.

