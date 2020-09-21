Ophthalmology network expands to 24 clinics, 3 surgery centers — 3 details

Sarasota, Fla.-based, physician-led US Eye added Carolina Eyecare Physicians to its network, according to a Sept. 17 press release in the Cherokee Tribune & Ledger-News.

What you should know:

1. With the addition of Charleston, S.C.-based Carolina Eyecare Physicians, US Eye has a network of 24 clinics and three surgery centers.

2. Carolina Eyecare Partners is led by John Boatwright, MD, Paul Herring, MD, Thomas Newland, MD, Robert Reuther, MD, and Kerry Solomon, MD.

3. Center for Sight and Soto Eye Center, both based in Sarasota, are also in US Eye's network.

