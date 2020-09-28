Meet the ophthalmology-focused pharmaceutical company trying to raise $86M

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is attempting to raise $86 million through an initial public offering, Nasdaq reports.

Tarsus is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for ophthalmology conditions.

Tarsus' lead pipeline candidate, TP-03, is attempting to treat Demodex blepharitis. This treatment has completed four phase 2 trials to date. It expects to launch a phase 2b/3 trial in September.

Tarsus was founded in 2016.

