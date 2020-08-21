West Virginia ophthalmology clinic holds ribbon cutting

St. Joseph's Ophthalmology Clinic cut the ribbon on its new Buckhannon, W.Va., location Aug. 20, MyBuckhannon reports.

What you should know:

1. The clinic provides retinal and cataract care.

2. The clinic will perform surgeries at nearby St. Joseph's Hospital in Buckhannon.

3. WVU Eye Institute physicians will staff the clinic.

