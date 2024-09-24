Bankruptcies, layoffs and data breaches impacting the ophthalmology industry

Here are six bankruptcies, closures, layoffs and cybersecurity incidents happening in the ophthalmology space, as reported by Becker's since June 7:

1. Bangor-based Vision Care of Maine filed for Chapter 11 protection, marking the second time the surgery center has filed for bankruptcy.

2. Bloomington, Ind.-based Keplr Vision laid off 100 members of its workforce as part of company restructuring.

3. Pueblo, Colo.-based Rocky Mountain Eye Center closed all of its clinics following 32 years of operation, impacting six facilities, 77 employees and 25,450 patients the clinics served yearly.

4. Dallas-based Texas Retina Associates experienced a data breach that impacted 312,867 individuals.

5. Nashville-based Optometric Physicians of Middle Tennessee filed a notice of data breach with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

6. Fort Collins, Colo.-based Panorama Eyecare alerted patients that an unauthorized party may have gained access to the company's internal network.