Texas ophthalmology practice experiences data breach affecting 312K individuals

Dallas-based Texas Retina Associates recently experienced a data breach affecting 312,867 individuals.

The practice said it detected unusual activity on its network March 27 and used third-party cybersecurity experts to conduct an investigation into the incident. The investigation determined that an unauthorized actor accessed its systems beginning on Oct. 8, 2023, and may have accessed or obtained certain files.

The practice is working to identify potentially affected individuals whose personal or protected health information was included within the files, according to a notice on the company's website. The types of information varies by individual, but may include contact information, clinical information, prescription information and health insurance information.

The practice said it is taking several steps to prevent a similar event from happening again, including adding cybersecurity safeguards, enhancing employee training and improving cybersecurity policies.

The data breach was submitted to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Office for Civil Rights Breach Portal June 21.