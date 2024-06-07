Panorama Eyecare informs patients of ransomware attack

Fort Collins, Colo.-based Panorama Eyecare notified patients that an unauthorized party may have gained access to the company's internal network.

Patient and employee data that may have been impacted include Social Security numbers, dates of birth, driver’s licenses, state IDs, financial account information, dates of service and medical provider, according to a notice from Panorama Eyecare.

The attack was first detected June 3, 2023, with a forensic investigation confirming that an unauthorized actor gained access to Panorama Eyecare's network between May 22, 2023, and June 4, 2023, according to a June 6 report by The Hipaa Journal.

According to a breach notice sent to the Maine Attorney General, 377,911 individuals potentially had their data impacted by the attack.

The company secured all of its systems and networks and Panorama Eyecare currently has no evidence that any data has been misused for identity theft, the notice said.

Panorama Eyecare is a management services organization with 10 partner clinics, according to its website.