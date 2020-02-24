7 ophthalmology ASCs recently opened or announced

Seven ophthalmology ASCs recently opened or announced:

1. Austin, Texas-based ophathamologist Fuad Makkouk, MD, opened Austin Eye Center. Read more here.

2. Houston-based Mann Eye Institute and its ASC will anchor a $77 million medical office tower slated to open in early 2022. Read more here.

3. Wilmington (N.C.) Eye plans to open the first and only ophthalmology ASC next year in eastern North Carolina, near its main practice. Read more here.

4. Work is underway on a new 9,650-square-foot ophthalmic ASC in Elizabethtown, Ky., which is expected to be completed this summer. Read more here.

5. A new Roanoke Valley Center for Sight location opened in Martinsville, Va., in September. Read more here.

6. Rochester, N.Y.-based Cornerstone Eye Associates broke ground on an ASC. Read more here.

7. Acuity Eye Group has opened two eye clinics in the South Bay, Calif., area. Read more here.

