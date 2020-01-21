Texas ophathamologist opens eye surgery center

Austin, Texas-based ophathamologist Fuad Makkouk, MD, opened Austin Eye Center, Community Impact reports.

Dr. Makkouk will perform cataract and retinal surgery at the center while also conducting diabetic exams. He earned his medical degree from the University of Texas at Austin and completed an internship and fellowship at Yale New Haven (Conn.) Hospital.

