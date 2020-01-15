Texas eye practice, surgery center to anchor $77M tower in the works — 5 key points

Houston-based Mann Eye Institute will anchor a $77 million medical office tower slated to open in early 2022, Houston Business Journal reports.

Five key points:

1. Construction is set to begin in February on the 10-story Museo Plaza Medical Office Building.

2. Mann Eye Institute will occupy about 37,000 square feet on the top floor. Another 10,000 square feet will be reserved for an associated surgery center.

3. The three floors below Mann Eye Institute's clinic and surgery center will also be occupied by medical tenants.

4. Museo Plaza Medical Office Building will feature a ground-floor lobby and five stories of parking space.

5. Mann Eye Institute founder Paul Michael Mann, MD, has planned the project for years alongside his son, Paul Mann, MD. They own the block where the tower will be built, as well as property across the street and to the north.

