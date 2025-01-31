5 updates on the ophthalmology industry in January

Here are five updates for ASC leaders to know about the ophthalmology industry, as reported by Becker's in January:

1. Morgantown-based West Virginia University Medicine broke ground on a $233 million eye institute.

2. SightMD Connecticut acquired a multi-location ophthalmology practice in the state.

3. The ASC market is estimated to grow by $25.4 billion through 2028, largely driven by an increase in cataract surgeries in the ASC setting, according to a Jan. 16 market report from Technavio.

4. The University of Southern California/LA General Medical Center in Los Angeles and the University of Illinois Chicago partnered with global nonprofit HelpMeSee to establish simulation-based surgical training locations.

5. A bill adding optometry to the physician pay scale as part of the Senator Elizabeth Dole 21st Century Veterans Healthcare and Benefits Improvement Act was signed into law.