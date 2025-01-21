SightMD acquires Connecticut practice

SightMD Connecticut acquired a multi-location ophthalmology practice in the state.

The company added Doctor & Associates, which has locations in Westport, Wilton and Norwalk, Conn., according to a Jan. 17 news release.

Ophthalmologists Leslie Doctor, MD, Spiro Combest, MD, and Michael Bautista, MD, will join the SightMD Connecticut staff.

SightMD Connecticut supports six clinical locations and an ASC in the state, offering services including LASIK laser vision correction, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, general eye exams, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, pediatric eye exams and dry eye management, the release said.