USC, UIC strike cataract surgery partnerships

The University of Southern California/LA General Medical Center in Los Angeles and the University of Illinois Chicago have partnered with global nonprofit HelpMeSee to establish simulation-based surgical training locations.

The new training sites will allow USC and UIC ophthalmology residents, and nearby residents, access to a simulation-based eye surgery training program, according to a Jan. 16 press release.

The training sites feature high-fidelity virtual reality technology with haptic feedback, offering a realistic, risk-free environment for developing skills needed to perform manual small incision cataract surgery, phacoemulsification and other essential surgical techniques.

Both training locations will include HelpMeSee instructors who can provide real-time feedback and personalized guidance.