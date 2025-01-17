Cataract surgery to drive ASC growth: Report

The ASC market is estimated to grow by $25.4 billion through 2028, according to a Jan. 16 market report fromTechnavio.

The market is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 6%, largely driven by an increase in cataract surgeries in the ASC setting, according to the report. Overall growth within the industry is tied to an increase in partnerships, collaborations and joint ventures among vendors, end-users and medical technology companies.

The report identifies cataract surgeries and other ophthalmic procedures as key drivers of growth due to significant technological advancements within the specialty. Spinal injections, hernia repair, colonoscopy and diagnostic procedures were also identified as significant drivers of growth in the report.