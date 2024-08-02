5 numbers shaping ophthalmology right now

Here are five numbers shaping the ophthalmology industry right now:

$94 billion –– the projected size of the global ophthalmology market by the end of the decade.

$312,120 - the mean annual wage for ophthalmologists in 2023, an increase of more than $46,000 from the average annual wage the profession earned in 2022, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

59.6% - percent of prior authorizations for retina care procedures that resulted in a delay in care, according to a June 27 study published in JAMA Ophthalmology.

16.2% –– The decrease in private equity deals in ophthalmology in 2023.

9% –– The decrease in burnout among ophthalmologists in the last year, according to a Medscape report.