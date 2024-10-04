The 5 most expensive ASCs in September

Here are the five most expensive ASC projects in September, as reported by Becker's:

1. St. Louis-based Mercy, the Heartland Whole Health Institute and the Alice L. Walton foundation announced a $700 million, 30-year affiliation that will include the construction of a new cardiac center in Rogers, Ark.

2. Agora Realty & Management invested more than $200 million into the development of a 42,000-square-foot medical office building in Las Vegas.

3. North Charleston, S.C.-based Trident Medical Center broke ground on a $40 million, 80,000-square-foot medical office building to expand its services.

4. Winston-Salem, N.C-based Novant Health plans to open a two-story outpatient facility in a former Verizon Wireless call center in Wilmington, N.C. Healthcare real estate firm Flagship Health Properties acquired the 153,526-square-foot building for $21 million.

5. Parker Cornea will open the $8 million Liberty Park Eye Center in Vestavia Hills, Ala.