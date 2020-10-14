Surgery center proposed near Walt Disney World — 3 quick points

A 15,000-square-foot surgery center may be built along U.S. Highway 192 in Kissimmee, Fla., according to the Orlando Business Journal.

Three quick points:

1. The surgery center development was proposed by real estate company GNP Development.

2. It is one of more than half a dozen projects that could come to fruition along U.S. 192, a commercial stretch catering to tourists near Walt Disney World.

3. GNP Development Principal Mark Gerenger said the west end of U.S. 192 has more promise than the east end, which has a number of older motels and retailers.

More articles on surgery centers:

10 most-read ASC stories — How ASC leaders are thinking about a COVID-19 vaccine

Mayo Clinic in Wisconsin implements COVID-19-related visitor restrictions

Pennsylvania health system activates surge plan for mounting COVID-19 cases

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.