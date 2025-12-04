New York state lawmakers urge probe of Optum for dropping plans, closing practices

Two New York state lawmakers have called on the state’s health department to launch an investigation into Optum, UnitedHealth Group’s physician practice arm, according to a Dec. 3 report from Mid Hudson News.

New York state Sen. Peter Harckham and Assemblyman Matt Slater called on the health department to review whether excluding competing exchange plans constitutes a conflict of interest for Optum and UnitedHealth Group, adopt regulations requiring advance notice to the public before major clinic closures occur, and assess the impact of Optum’s network reductions and facility closures on healthcare access and affordability.

Optum recently eliminated multiple plans, including Fidelis/WellCare and Cigna/HealthSpring, which could impact low-income residents, Medicare Advantage enrollees and Medicaid patients.

The company is also shuttering a multispecialty medical office in Somers, N.Y., the report said.

A spokesperson from Optum provided the following statement to Becker’s:

“As cuts to Medicaid deepen, health care systems across the country are having to make tough choices to keep care affordable. Optum has made updates to our Medicaid and Medicare payer relationships in New York and New Jersey as part of our ongoing commitment to delivering long-term, affordable care for the communities we serve.

In addition, we regularly review our services, footprint and staffing levels to ensure they meet the needs of the people we serve, our business and evolving market dynamics. We are providing clear information and support to our patients to ensure uninterrupted care.”

Elizabeth August, MD, associate chief medical officer for Optum Medical Care New York and New Jersey, addressed concerns about Medicare and Medicaid cuts in a recent Op-Ed piece published in the Poughkeepsie Journal.

In it, Dr. August cites federal funding cuts and the need for healthcare providers to increase collaboration, innovation and adaptability.