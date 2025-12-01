7 new ASCs in November

Here are seven new ASC developments reported by Becker’s since Nov. 1, 2025:

1. University of Michigan Health-Sparrow Ionia is building a 31,000-square-foot ambulatory clinic center next to its hospital in Ionia, Mich.

2. Lewes, Del.-based Beebe Healthcare broke ground on a 60,000-square-foot medical office building that will include a surgery center.

3. The Parker Cornea Eye Institute broke ground on a 6,500-square-foot ASC in Birmingham, Ala.

4. Kansas City, Mo.-based Children’s Mercy announced plans for a pediatric outpatient facility in Springfield, Mo.

5. Osage Beach, Mo.-based Lake Regional Health opened the Lake Regional Surgery Center in Lebanon, Mo.

6. Cordelle, Ga.-based Crisp Regional Hospital cut the ribbon on a surgery center in Cordelle.

7. Dignity Health Chandler (Ariz.) Regional Medical Center broke ground on a 100,000-square-foot ambulatory care center in Chandler.