8 major hospital deals in 1 month 

Here are eight hospital deals Becker’s has reported on since Nov. 3:

1. A lease between Tulsa, Okla.-based Saint Francis Health System and Bristow (Okla.) Hospital Authority was approved Nov. 25 by the Bristow City Council. Under the transition, Saint Francis will take over Bristow-based Carrus Lakeside Hospital in February 2026.

2, Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare’s nonprofit public charity, Prime Healthcare Foundation, received state approval to acquire Lewiston-based Central Maine Healthcare.

3, Columbus, Ohio-based OhioHealth is moving forward with plans to acquire Lancaster, Ohio-based Fairfield Medical Center, which would be its 17th acute-care hospital.

4, Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Health System announced plans Nov. 19 to acquire Greensburg, Pa.-based Independence Health System.

5, Farmington, Conn.-based UConn Health submitted a $13 million bid to take over Waterbury (Conn.) Hospital, part of Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings.

6, The planned partnership between Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth and Estes Park (Colo.) Health was finalized after the Larimer County board of commissioners signed off on Park Hospital District’s amended service plan to move it forward.

7. Another potential buyer for two Rhode Island hospitals emerged after owner Prospect Medical Holdings sought permission from a federal bankruptcy judge to close the facilities or place them under the state’s control.

8. West Virginia finalized the sale of four long-term care facilities to Marx Development Group, a privately held, full-service real estate development firm based in Fresh Meadows, N.Y.