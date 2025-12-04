The 10 best states for surgeons: Report 

In a report released Dec. 3, healthcare solutions company Conexiant ranked the 10 states with the best conditions for surgeons.

Here are the 10 best states for surgeons based on salary potential, growth opportunities, malpractice insurance costs and supportive healthcare and public health infrastructure:

1. Wisconsin

Annual mean income: $449,560

Estimated cost of living: $43,601

2. Utah

Annual mean income: $515,130

Estimated cost of living: $49,737

3. Ohio

Annual mean income: $448,480

Estimated cost of living: $42,400

4. Minnesota

Annual mean income: $424,030

Estimated cost of living: $45,864

5. Iowa

Annual mean income: $404,100

Estimated cost of living: $43,454

6. North Carolina

Annual mean income: $426,470

Estimated cost of living: $41,148

7. North Dakota:

Average salary floor: $239,200

Estimated cost of living: $41,148

8. South Dakota

Average salary floor: $239,200

Estimated cost of living: $41,081

9. Idaho:

Annual mean salary: $387,320

Estimated cost of living: $48,216

10. New Hampshire