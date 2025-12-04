The 10 best states for surgeons: Report 

In a report released Dec. 3, healthcare solutions company Conexiant ranked the 10 states with the best conditions for surgeons.
Here are the 10 best states for surgeons based on salary potential, growth opportunities, malpractice insurance costs and supportive healthcare and public health infrastructure:
1. Wisconsin
- Annual mean income: $449,560
- Estimated cost of living: $43,601
2. Utah
- Annual mean income: $515,130
- Estimated cost of living: $49,737
3. Ohio
- Annual mean income: $448,480
- Estimated cost of living: $42,400
4. Minnesota
- Annual mean income: $424,030
- Estimated cost of living: $45,864
5. Iowa
- Annual mean income: $404,100
- Estimated cost of living: $43,454
6. North Carolina
- Annual mean income: $426,470
- Estimated cost of living: $41,148
7. North Dakota:
- Average salary floor: $239,200
- Estimated cost of living: $41,148
8. South Dakota
- Average salary floor: $239,200
- Estimated cost of living: $41,081
9. Idaho:
- Annual mean salary: $387,320
- Estimated cost of living: $48,216
10. New Hampshire
- Annual mean salary: $379,550
- Estimated cost of living: $51,552