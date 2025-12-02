Georgia health system to open outpatient clinic 

Atlanta-based Grady Health System will open its ninth community-based outpatient clinic Dec. 3 in DeKalb County, Ga., to expand care access in underserved areas of metro Atlanta.

The new clinic will offer cardiology, nephrology, obstetrics and social work services, as well as pharmacy and imaging services, WSB-TV reported Dec. 1.

The expansion is part of Grady’s broader effort to fill care gaps in the wake of the 2022 closure of Atlanta Medical Center. A 10th clinic is scheduled to open in two weeks.