County-owned medical center in South Carolina moves to build ASC

Orangeburg, S.C.-based Regional Medical Center applied for a certificate of need to build an ASC, The Times and Democrat reports.

In late February, the Calhoun County Council authorized its chairman to sign a letter in support of the project.

Regional Medical Center is a 286-bed acute care facility owned by South Carolina's Orangeburg and Calhoun counties.

