Illinois health system seeks permission for $70M project to move surgery center, develop medical office building

Urbana, Ill.-based Carle Health delayed expanding into Danville, Ill., due to COVID-19, but is now seeking state permission to move forward with a pair of projects, The News-Gazette reported Jan. 6.

Carle is seeking approval to develop a four-story medical office building and relocate its existing outpatient surgery center in Danville as part of a planned new campus in the area.

The medical office building will be 136,943 square feet. It will have 91,746 square feet for clinical services and 41,197 square feet for nonclinical space. Carle anticipates spending $70 million to develop the Danville campus.

Carle will relocate its Danville surgery center into the medical office building.

If approved, the medical office building will open in late 2022.

