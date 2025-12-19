Physician pleads guilty to misbranding medical devices 

By: Patsy Newitt

Eric Haeger, MD, of Brewster, Wash., pleaded guilty Dec. 17 to adulterating and misbranding medical devices with intent to defraud or mislead, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington.

What happened?

  • Between July 2021 and July 2023, Dr. Haeger obtained more than 500 recalled Philips Respironics devices from online resellers and directed staff to dismantle and reassemble them in non-sterile environments. He then distributed the altered machines to Medicaid patients through his sleep clinic.
  • Philips Respironics issued a recall in June 2021 for certain CPAP and BiPAP machines due to potential health risks from sound abatement foam, including inflammatory response, asthma, nausea or vomiting, and cancer-causing effects. 
  • Clinic staff, under Dr. Haeger’s supervision, billed Medicaid for the devices as if they were new and fully operational.

