Physician pleads guilty to misbranding medical devices 

Eric Haeger, MD, of Brewster, Wash., pleaded guilty Dec. 17 to adulterating and misbranding medical devices with intent to defraud or mislead, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington.
What happened?
- Between July 2021 and July 2023, Dr. Haeger obtained more than 500 recalled Philips Respironics devices from online resellers and directed staff to dismantle and reassemble them in non-sterile environments. He then distributed the altered machines to Medicaid patients through his sleep clinic.
- Philips Respironics issued a recall in June 2021 for certain CPAP and BiPAP machines due to potential health risks from sound abatement foam, including inflammatory response, asthma, nausea or vomiting, and cancer-causing effects.
- Clinic staff, under Dr. Haeger’s supervision, billed Medicaid for the devices as if they were new and fully operational.