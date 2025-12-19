Ambulatory healthcare sector added 24K jobs in November

The ambulatory healthcare services sector gained 24,000 jobs in November, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Dec. 16.

Additions in ambulatory healthcare services accounted for more than half of the total healthcare jobs gained last month. Overall, the healthcare industry added 46,000 jobs in November.

Hospitals and nursing and residential care facilities both added 11,000 jobs.

Over the past 12 months, the healthcare industry has averaged a monthly gain of 39,000 jobs.

Healthcare accounted for nearly three-quarters of all nonfarm payroll employment in November, the release said.