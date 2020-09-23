ASC opens outside Boston with 4 joint owners — 4 things to know

New England Surgical Suites opened in Natick, Mass.

What you should know:

1. The ASC is jointly owned by four entities:

Shields Health Care Group (Quincy, Mass.)

Reliant Medical Group (Worcester, Mass.)

Orthopedics New England (Natick)

New England Hand Associates (Framingham, Mass., and Milford, Mass.)

2. New England Surgical Suites is the first freestanding ASC to open in the MetroWest area between Boston and Worcester, offering convenience and costs that are at least 40 percent lower than in a hospital setting.

3. The 13,000-square-foot ASC features three Class C operating rooms. It is expected to serve about 3,000 patients each year, with orthopedic surgery and ENT procedures dominating the caseload.

4. At the new facility, surgeons with New England Hand Associates and Orthopedics New England will perform procedures ranging from total joint replacement to back surgery. Reliant Medical Group will provide ENT services, including sinus surgery and tonsillectomy, at the ASC.

"Our motto at Shields is to 'Treat every patient the way you want your mother to be treated,'" said Tom Shields, CEO of Shields Health Care Group. "We are fortunate to have partners at New England Surgical Suites who share these values and understand that surgery affects not just the patient, but their entire family."

