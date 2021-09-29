8 new joint-venture ASCs in past 90 days

Here are eight joint-venture ASCs opened or announced in the past 90 days:

1. Minneapolis-based cloud software company Fision and Fort Myers (Fla.) ASC are building an orthopedic ASC in Ft. Myers.

2. Intermountain Healthcare and The Orthopedic Partners broke ground on a joint-venture ASC.

3. Atlas Healthcare Partners, Banner Health and Cardiac Solutions opened a cardiovascular ASC in Sun City, Ariz.

4. Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford, United Surgical Partners International and local physicians opened a $16 million multispecialty surgery center in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

5. Medford, Mass.-based Lawrence Memorial Hospital opened a 15,000-square-foot surgery center in partnership with local healthcare providers and surgeons from seven physician practices.

6. Virginia Eye Consultants and partner ophthalmology network CVP opened an ASC.

7. Texas Health Resources, Surgical Care Affiliates and surgeons opened Texas Health Surgery Center, a multispecialty facility, in Waxahachie.

8. Regent Surgical Health, Orthopedic Associates of Long Island (N.Y.) and Long Island, N.Y.-based Catholic Health opened a multispecialty ASC, dubbed PrecisionCare Surgery Center.