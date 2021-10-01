7 recent ASC moves in Texas

From ASC acquisitions to onboarding surgical robots, here are seven Texas ASC moves from the past month:

1. Montecito Medical acquired a medical office building housing a surgery center in Arlington, Texas.

2. A new law that took effect Sept. 1 in Texas aims to ease the administrative burdens that insurance companies place on physicians; here's why some payers and physicians have voiced their opposition to the legislation.

3. Houston-based Kelsey-Seybold Clinic partnered with health insurer Humana to give Medicare Advantage HMO plan members access to 26 more clinics in the Greater Houston area.

4. University of Texas System Board of Regents approved designs to increase the size and cost of a planned medical office building with an ASC in San Antonio.

5. Houston-based Harris Health System closed its outpatient clinics Sept. 13 because of tropical storm Nicholas.

6. Suzanne Manzi, MD, co-founder of Houston-based Performance Pain & Sports Medicine, implanted her first patient with Medtronic's Vanta spinal cord stimulator.

7. The Northwest Surgical Hospital in Amarillo, Texas, recently added Intuitive's Da Vinci XI surgical system.