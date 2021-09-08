Texas surgery center adds robotic surgical system

The Northwest Surgical Hospital in Amarillo, Texas, recently added Intuitive's Da Vinci XI surgical system, NewsChannel 10, a CBS affiliate, reported Sept. 7.

The surgical system, added by the center in August, is typically only found at hospitals. The addition of the system at the surgery center makes it unnecessary for patients to travel farther for treatment.

M. Haris Nazim, MD, regional chairman of the department of surgery and professor at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Lubbock, told the news station that the system minimizes complications and pain while providing a faster recovery time and improved outcomes.