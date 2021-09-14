Texas health systems close ASCs amid Tropical Storm Nicholas 

Houston-based Harris Health System closed its outpatient clinics Sept. 13 because of tropical storm Nicholas, according to an ABC 13 report.

The system's ASCs, dialysis centers and infusion and radiation therapy services will remain closed through midday Sept. 15.

Additionally, all Kelsey-Seybold Clinic locations in the Houston area, including its ASCs, will be closed Sept. 14, Community Impact reported.

More than 450,000 people were without power in the Houston area after a night of 60-75 mph winds, ABC 13 said Sept. 14.