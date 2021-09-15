UT Health increases cost of medical office building, ASC to $66M 

University of Texas System Board of Regents approved designs to increase the size and cost of a planned medical office building with an ASC in San Antonio, Virtual Builders Exchange reported Sept. 14. 

The total cost of the project, dubbed UT Health Science Center, increased from $61.1 million to $65.9 million.

The proposal also increases the project from a four-story, 83,000-square-foot facility to a five-story, 108,125-square-foot facility.

The facility will feature exam rooms, procedure rooms and advanced imaging and offer services including orthopedics, sports medicine, radiology, ophthalmology and gastroenterology.

