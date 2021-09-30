Montecito expands Texas footprint with another ASC acquisition

Montecito Medical acquired a medical office building housing a surgery center in Arlington, Texas, the company said Sept. 30.

The 16,000-square-foot building is 100 percent leased to the 26-physician Urology Partners of North Texas. The practice offers general urology services, urological surgeries, radiation oncology and imaging.

In the last year, Nashville, Tenn.-based Montecito has quickly expanded its Texas footprint — acquiring two medical office properties in San Antonio and buildings in Austin, the Woodlands, Corpus Christi, Tyler, Texarkana, Katy and Sunnyvale.