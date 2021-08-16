7 hospitals opening ASCs in July

Here are seven hospitals and health systems that opened or announced plans for an ASC in July:

Catholic Health was given approval to construct a $66 million hospital in Lockport, N.Y., with an outpatient surgery center.

Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health System announced that it would open a $21 million ASC this fall that will be connected to Blessing Hospital's campus.

Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Apricus Health will open the Surgery Center of Avondale this fall.

The Genesis HealthCare System of Zanesville (Ohio) broke ground on a $45 million medical center with an ASC in Coshocton.

HCA Healthcare West Florida is opening the 75,000-square-foot Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, in Tampa, Fla.

Boston Children's Hospital is planning a $435 million suburban expansion, which will include a 224,000-square-foot ASC in Needham, Mass.

Nashville, Tenn.-based Ascension Saint Thomas is opening a $16 million ASC in Murfreesboro.