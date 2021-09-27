6 recent Florida ASC moves 

Two Florida ASCs have been announced in the past week.

Here are six ASC updates to know in the state:

1. Lee Memorial Health approved the purchase of 23 acres in Cape Coral, Fla., to house an outpatient physician and surgical center.

2. Minneapolis-based cloud software company Fision and Fort Myers (Fla.) ASC are building an orthopedic ASC in Fort Myers.

3. A medical office building housing a surgery center in Jacksonville, Fla., was sold for $11.2 million.

4. Two affiliates of Montecito Medical Real Estate sold a two-story medical office building in Weston, Fla., for $17.2 million.

5. Miami-based Gastro Health is expanding its presence to 19 locations in Central Florida after it acquired New Smyrna Beach-based Gastro Center of Florida and Mid Florida Gastroenterology Consultants in Ocoee.

6. Tampa, Fla.-based PartnerCare, an orthopedics and pain management company backed by private equity firm Shore Capital Partners, partnered with Miramar-based Florida Spine & Pain Center.