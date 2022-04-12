5 ASC moves in California

California had the most ASCs last year, with 817 centers. Here are five recent moves by surgery centers in the state:

1. Citrus Heights Ambulatory Surgery Center, affiliated with United Surgical Partners International, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony April 12 to celebrate the facility's opening.

2. UC Davis Health is planning a medical campus with an ASC in Folsom next year. 

3. Real estate investor Anchor Health Properties purchased a medical office building in Vallejo for $13.65 million.

4. Aliso Viejo-based Athenix Body Sculpting Institute earned accreditation by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care for each of its five ASCs.

5. The Joint Commission recognized Beverly Hills-based Cedars-Sinai Precision Ambulatory Surgery Center as a spine surgery Center of Excellence.

