Aliso Viejo, Calif.-based Athenix Body Sculpting Institute earned accreditation by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care for each of its five ASCs.

The practice, with locations in Washington, Oregon and California, said March 16 that it was subjected to extensive on-site reviews by AAAHC surveyors, including physicians, nurses and administrators.

Each of the practice's five ASCs is accredited for three years.